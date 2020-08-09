Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SNDX. HC Wainwright cut Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.11.

SNDX opened at $15.00 on Friday. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $5.35 and a 1-year high of $21.97. The company has a current ratio of 5.55, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $537.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.57 and a 200-day moving average of $12.85.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.05. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 132.06% and a negative net margin of 4,013.65%. Equities analysts predict that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 40.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,408,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,418,000 after acquiring an additional 693,754 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Management LLC acquired a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $10,868,000. Aisling Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $9,599,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $5,150,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 11.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 333,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,655,000 after acquiring an additional 33,057 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.53% of the company’s stock.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include entinostat, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of advanced hormone receptor positive (HR+) and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative (HER2-) breast cancer; and SNDX-5613 inhibitor that targets the binding interaction of Menin with mixed lineage leukemia-rearranged and acute myeloid leukemia with a mutated nucleophosmin 1.

