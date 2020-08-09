Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $60.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.51% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Swisscom is Switzerland’s leading telecommunications company. The innovative, customer-focused and strongly-competitive group offers a full range of voice and data communication services on fixed-line and mobile networks. Swisscom offers the complete spectrum of state-of-the-art data services, from leased lines to integrated solutions for corporate customers. “

SCMWY has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded Swisscom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Swisscom presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

OTCMKTS:SCMWY opened at $52.86 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Swisscom has a 12 month low of $47.45 and a 12 month high of $58.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.21.

Swisscom Company Profile

Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. It offers broadband, TV, fixed-network, and mobile phone subscription services, as well as national and international telephone, and data traffic services for residential customers, and small and medium-sized enterprises.

