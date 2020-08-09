SVB Leerink Weighs in on Epizyme Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:EPZM)

Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ:EPZM) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink raised their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Epizyme in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.61) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.64). SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Epizyme’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.45) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.97) EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Epizyme in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Epizyme from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Epizyme from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

Epizyme stock opened at $12.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 14.74 and a current ratio of 14.81. Epizyme has a 52-week low of $9.73 and a 52-week high of $27.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.45.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.02). Epizyme had a negative return on equity of 70.90% and a negative net margin of 1,459.72%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Redmile Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 8,768,475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $135,999,000 after buying an additional 22,442 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,484,137 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,169,000 after buying an additional 11,759 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,494,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,696,000 after buying an additional 30,834 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 245.1% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,947,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,211,000 after buying an additional 1,383,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,163,792 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,049,000 after buying an additional 100,152 shares during the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Epizyme news, insider Matthew Ros sold 112,003 shares of Epizyme stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.24, for a total transaction of $2,378,943.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,972,367.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David M. Mott acquired 62,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.03 per share, for a total transaction of $994,164.57. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 82,601 shares in the company, valued at $1,324,094.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 138,898 shares of company stock worth $2,930,298 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

About Epizyme

Epizyme, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases primarily in the United States. The company's lead products candidate is tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2 histone methyltransferase, which is in the Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function; and Phase II clinical trial for adults and Phase I clinical trial for children with epithelioid sarcoma and other INI1-negative solid tumors.

