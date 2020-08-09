SVB Leerink Comments on Progyny Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Progyny Inc (NASDAQ:PGNY) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink increased their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Progyny in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 6th. SVB Leerink analyst S. Tanal now expects that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.03. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Progyny’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. Progyny had a positive return on equity of 13.78% and a negative net margin of 3.81%.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on Progyny from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America increased their price target on Progyny from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Guggenheim began coverage on Progyny in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Progyny from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.44.

Shares of Progyny stock opened at $27.28 on Friday. Progyny has a fifty-two week low of $13.29 and a fifty-two week high of $36.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion and a PE ratio of 459.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in Progyny by 261.8% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,009,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,582,000 after buying an additional 1,454,157 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Progyny in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,592,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Progyny by 12.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,619,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,317,000 after buying an additional 180,432 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Progyny in the second quarter worth approximately $15,109,000. Finally, Crestwood Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Progyny by 17.9% in the first quarter. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. now owns 339,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,186,000 after buying an additional 51,439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 26,163 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.67, for a total transaction of $697,767.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David J. Schlanger sold 8,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total transaction of $188,711.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 600,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,302,221.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,361,328 shares of company stock worth $137,466,260 in the last three months. 33.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

