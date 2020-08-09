SVB Leerink Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE:MNK)

Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE:MNK) – Analysts at SVB Leerink decreased their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Mallinckrodt in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Fadia now forecasts that the company will earn $1.35 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.53. SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Mallinckrodt’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.47 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.82 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.91 EPS.

MNK has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine lowered Mallinckrodt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Mallinckrodt from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Mallinckrodt from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Mallinckrodt in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Mallinckrodt in a research report on Friday, April 24th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.11.

Shares of Mallinckrodt stock opened at $1.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.27 million, a P/E ratio of 0.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 3.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.24. Mallinckrodt has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $6.42.

Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $700.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.19 million. Mallinckrodt had a positive return on equity of 34.26% and a negative net margin of 89.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Mallinckrodt by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 308,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 120,462 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Mallinckrodt during the 2nd quarter worth $468,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mallinckrodt during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Leap Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Mallinckrodt by 209.3% during the 2nd quarter. Leap Investments LP now owns 129,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 87,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in Mallinckrodt by 10.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,196,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,886,000 after buying an additional 208,144 shares during the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mallinckrodt Company Profile

Mallinckrodt plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes specialty pharmaceutical products and therapies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Brands, and Specialty Generics and Amitiza.

