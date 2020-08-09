Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Makes New $94,000 Investment in American Finance Trust Inc (NASDAQ:AFIN)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of American Finance Trust Inc (NASDAQ:AFIN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Finance Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,916,000. State Street Corp increased its position in American Finance Trust by 8.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,626,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,668,000 after buying an additional 296,891 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Finance Trust by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,642,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,267,000 after buying an additional 260,173 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of American Finance Trust by 21.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 820,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,127,000 after buying an additional 144,912 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Finance Trust by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,588,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,929,000 after buying an additional 142,753 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AFIN opened at $7.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $798.38 million, a P/E ratio of -21.40 and a beta of 1.27. American Finance Trust Inc has a 52 week low of $4.20 and a 52 week high of $15.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.68.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 8th will be issued a $0.0708 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 4th. American Finance Trust’s payout ratio is 85.86%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley lowered their price objective on American Finance Trust from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Finance Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of American Finance Trust in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

American Finance Trust Profile

American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

