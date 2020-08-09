Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Invests $87,000 in U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Auto Parts Network in the second quarter valued at $100,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in U.S. Auto Parts Network by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,236 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 11,942 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC increased its stake in U.S. Auto Parts Network by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 447,606 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 17,887 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC raised its position in U.S. Auto Parts Network by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 354,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 44,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network in the 2nd quarter worth $489,000. 28.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PRTS opened at $12.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.05. U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc. has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $14.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $490.40 million, a P/E ratio of -15.36 and a beta of 2.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.33.

U.S. Auto Parts Network (NASDAQ:PRTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $87.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.95 million. U.S. Auto Parts Network had a negative net margin of 9.86% and a negative return on equity of 116.39%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Barrington Research boosted their target price on U.S. Auto Parts Network from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised U.S. Auto Parts Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

In related news, CEO Lev Peker sold 105,399 shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total transaction of $625,016.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 438,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,597,962.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sanjiv Gomes bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.11 per share, for a total transaction of $49,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 163,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,162,598.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 17,750 shares of company stock worth $111,460 and have sold 1,935,211 shares worth $16,845,594. Corporate insiders own 46.10% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Auto Parts Network

U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories primarily in the United States and the Philippines. It offers collision parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine parts comprising engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce Websites and online marketplaces.

