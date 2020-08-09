Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Increases Stake in Select Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SLCT)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Select Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SLCT) by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,580 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned 0.09% of Select Bancorp worth $127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Select Bancorp by 50.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,752 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Select Bancorp by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,220 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in Select Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Select Bancorp by 9.2% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Select Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.37% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Select Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of Select Bancorp stock opened at $7.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $137.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.61. Select Bancorp Inc has a 52 week low of $5.98 and a 52 week high of $12.47.

Select Bancorp (NASDAQ:SLCT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The bank reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.04). Select Bancorp had a net margin of 16.86% and a return on equity of 5.12%. On average, equities analysts expect that Select Bancorp Inc will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Select Bancorp Profile

Select Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Select Bank & Trust Company that provides banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing demand deposits, Money market deposit and NOW accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

