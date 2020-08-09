Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $73,000 Stock Holdings in MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lessened its stake in MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) by 25.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in MFA FINL INC/SH were worth $73,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFA. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in MFA FINL INC/SH in the 2nd quarter valued at about $152,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 164,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 34,580 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH by 163.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,159,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,337,000 after buying an additional 3,824,645 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH during the second quarter valued at approximately $774,000. Finally, America First Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in MFA FINL INC/SH by 21.4% during the second quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC now owns 157,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 27,800 shares during the period. 59.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MFA FINL INC/SH alerts:

Shares of MFA stock opened at $2.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.77. MFA FINL INC/SH has a 1 year low of $0.32 and a 1 year high of $8.09.

MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.04). MFA FINL INC/SH had a positive return on equity of 8.17% and a negative net margin of 105.71%. As a group, analysts forecast that MFA FINL INC/SH will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MFA. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of MFA FINL INC/SH from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of MFA FINL INC/SH from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MFA FINL INC/SH from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. TheStreet downgraded MFA FINL INC/SH from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised MFA FINL INC/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MFA FINL INC/SH currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.35.

MFA FINL INC/SH Profile

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, residential whole loans, credit risk transfer securities, and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

See Also: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for MFA FINL INC/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFA FINL INC/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.