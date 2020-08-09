Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Acquires Shares of 11,566 Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (NYSE:ARI)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (NYSE:ARI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ARI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 535.6% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,721 shares during the last quarter. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Breiter Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARI stock opened at $9.43 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 48.51 and a quick ratio of 48.51. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc has a 1-year low of $4.12 and a 1-year high of $19.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.85%. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance’s payout ratio is currently 79.10%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.83.

Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Company Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. The company is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

