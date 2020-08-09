Sterling Construction Company, Inc. to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.47 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NASDAQ:STRL)

Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Sterling Construction in a report issued on Wednesday, August 5th. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.48. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Sterling Construction’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sterling Construction from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Sterling Construction from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th.

Shares of STRL opened at $13.53 on Friday. Sterling Construction has a 52-week low of $6.72 and a 52-week high of $17.49. The company has a market capitalization of $375.27 million, a PE ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.34. Sterling Construction had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 3.86%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sterling Construction during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Sterling Construction by 134.7% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,758 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,305 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Sterling Construction by 39.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,011 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in Sterling Construction during the first quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Sterling Construction during the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Sterling Construction news, Director Roger A. Cregg bought 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.35 per share, for a total transaction of $47,775.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sterling Construction Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a heavy civil and residential construction company in Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and other states in the United States. The company's Heavy Civil Construction segment undertakes heavy civil construction projects, including highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures.

