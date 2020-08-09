Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.41 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Sterling Construction in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 5th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Sterling Construction’s FY2020 earnings at $1.47 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

Get Sterling Construction alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on STRL. BidaskClub raised Sterling Construction from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sterling Construction from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:STRL opened at $13.53 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $375.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.17. Sterling Construction has a 12-month low of $6.72 and a 12-month high of $17.49.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.34. Sterling Construction had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 3.86%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STRL. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sterling Construction during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Construction by 134.7% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,758 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,305 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Construction by 39.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,011 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Construction in the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Sterling Construction during the first quarter worth $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Roger A. Cregg bought 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.35 per share, with a total value of $47,775.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Sterling Construction

Sterling Construction Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a heavy civil and residential construction company in Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and other states in the United States. The company's Heavy Civil Construction segment undertakes heavy civil construction projects, including highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures.

Recommended Story: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.