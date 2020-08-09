Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) Stock Position Lowered by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 810 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Proequities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 62.5% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the first quarter valued at $54,000. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 1,041.1% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 5,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 16.9% in the first quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 6,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CEF opened at $21.34 on Friday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $11.95 and a 1 year high of $21.35.

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to invest and hold substantially all assets in physical gold bullion and silver bullion. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

