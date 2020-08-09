Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT) Lifted to Buy at Maxim Group

Maxim Group upgraded shares of Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $4.50 price target on the stock.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets reduced their target price on Sintx Technologies from $2.50 to $2.25 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th.

NASDAQ SINT opened at $2.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $48.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.65. Sintx Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.28 and a 1-year high of $4.32.

Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($1.17). The business had revenue of $0.21 million during the quarter. Sintx Technologies had a negative return on equity of 27.69% and a negative net margin of 250.19%.

Sintx Technologies, Inc, a biomaterial company, researches, develops, manufactures, and commercializes a range of medical implant products manufactured with silicon nitride in the United States, Europe, and South America. The company offers ceramic based biomaterial solutions in various medical and industrial applications.

