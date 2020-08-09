Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) Given a €40.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank set a €40.00 ($44.94) price target on Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a €32.00 ($35.96) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. UBS Group set a €39.00 ($43.82) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Monday. Nord/LB set a €52.00 ($58.43) price objective on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €52.00 ($58.43) target price on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €42.37 ($47.61).

SHL stock opened at €41.01 ($46.08) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $40.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €43.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €40.69. Siemens Healthineers has a 1-year low of €28.50 ($32.02) and a 1-year high of €47.27 ($53.11).

Siemens Healthineers AG develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, advanced therapies, and diagnostic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. It operates in three operating segments: Imaging, Advanced Therapies, and Diagnostics. The Imaging segment provides diagnostic imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions.

