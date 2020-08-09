Siemens (FRA:SIE) Given a €114.00 Price Target at Independent Research

Siemens (FRA:SIE) received a €114.00 ($128.09) target price from analysts at Independent Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 0.11% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC set a €105.00 ($117.98) price objective on shares of Siemens and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. UBS Group set a €117.00 ($131.46) target price on shares of Siemens and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank set a €122.00 ($137.08) target price on shares of Siemens and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Nord/LB set a €80.00 ($89.89) target price on shares of Siemens and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a €140.00 ($157.30) target price on shares of Siemens in a report on Monday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €119.50 ($134.27).

FRA SIE opened at €113.88 ($127.96) on Friday. Siemens has a 12-month low of €101.40 ($113.93) and a 12-month high of €133.39 ($149.88). The firm’s 50 day moving average is €108.15 and its 200-day moving average is €96.71.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates in the fields of electrification, automation, and digitalization worldwide. Its Power and Gas segment offers gas and steam turbines, generators, compressor trains, integrated power plant solutions, and instrumentation and control systems for power generation. The company's Energy Management segment offers software, products, systems, solutions, and services for transmitting, distributing, and managing electrical power, as well as for providing intelligent power infrastructure.

