Short Interest in Wisdom Tree Investments Inc (NASDAQ:WETF) Declines By 6.9%

Wisdom Tree Investments Inc (NASDAQ:WETF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,990,000 shares, a decrease of 6.9% from the June 30th total of 12,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.1 days. Currently, 10.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

WETF stock opened at $3.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Wisdom Tree Investments has a one year low of $1.87 and a one year high of $5.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $585.05 million, a PE ratio of -34.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.43.

Wisdom Tree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. Wisdom Tree Investments had a negative net margin of 5.21% and a positive return on equity of 12.32%. The company had revenue of $58.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wisdom Tree Investments will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Wisdom Tree Investments by 14.0% during the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 18,720,178 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,618,000 after buying an additional 2,295,681 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Wisdom Tree Investments by 7.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,254,425 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,913,000 after buying an additional 311,132 shares in the last quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments in the first quarter worth approximately $8,317,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments by 604.0% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,074,677 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments by 7.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,831,489 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,267,000 after purchasing an additional 119,607 shares in the last quarter. 69.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from $2.75 to $3.40 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from $3.75 to $4.75 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $3.75 price objective on shares of Wisdom Tree Investments in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.40.

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

