Short Interest in Westport Fuel Systems Inc (NASDAQ:WPRT) Drops By 6.7%

Westport Fuel Systems Inc (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,810,000 shares, a decrease of 6.7% from the June 30th total of 1,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ WPRT opened at $1.63 on Thursday. Westport Fuel Systems has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $3.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $203.27 million, a PE ratio of -18.11 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The auto parts company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.06). Westport Fuel Systems had a negative return on equity of 21.48% and a negative net margin of 4.06%. The firm had revenue of $67.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.19 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Westport Fuel Systems will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WPRT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Westport Fuel Systems by 398.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 95,114 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 76,034 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Westport Fuel Systems by 12.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 113,380 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 12,605 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY grew its holdings in Westport Fuel Systems by 5.8% in the first quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 2,084,543 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 114,200 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems in the first quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its holdings in Westport Fuel Systems by 19.5% in the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 2,195,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 357,700 shares during the period. 22.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on WPRT. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Westport Fuel Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.40.

Westport Fuel Systems Company Profile

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engineers, manufactures, and supplies alternative fuel systems and components for the transportation application worldwide. It operates through Transportation and Cummins Westport Inc (CWI) Joint Venture segments. The company offers fuel systems and components a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, current and advanced research and development programs, supply chain, and product planning activities.

