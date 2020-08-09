Short Interest in Uxin Ltd (NASDAQ:UXIN) Declines By 5.7%

Uxin Ltd (NASDAQ:UXIN) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,140,000 shares, a decline of 5.7% from the June 30th total of 2,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of UXIN stock opened at $1.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.73. Uxin has a fifty-two week low of $1.16 and a fifty-two week high of $3.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $361.07 million, a P/E ratio of -1.35 and a beta of -0.41.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UXIN. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Uxin in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,515,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Uxin in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,445,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its position in Uxin by 32.9% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,766,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,801,000 after purchasing an additional 931,546 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uxin by 239.0% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 330,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 233,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Uxin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Uxin from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Uxin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd.

About Uxin

Uxin Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates an used car e-commerce platform in China. It operates Uxin Used Car, an application that provides consumers with customized car recommendation, financing, title transfer, delivery, insurance referral, warranty and other related services; and Uxin Auction, an application that helps business buyers to source vehicles through online auctions.

