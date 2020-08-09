Short Interest in Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) Grows By 5.4%

Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 754,700 shares, a growth of 5.4% from the July 15th total of 715,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 242,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 380.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after buying an additional 24,971 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 22,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Regal Beloit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,180,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 1.6% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 9.8% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 6,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on RBC. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Regal Beloit from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Regal Beloit from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Regal Beloit from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised Regal Beloit from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Regal Beloit in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.25.

Shares of RBC stock opened at $95.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.19 and a 200 day moving average of $78.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.41. Regal Beloit has a twelve month low of $51.99 and a twelve month high of $97.35.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $634.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.32 million. Regal Beloit had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 5.57%. Regal Beloit’s quarterly revenue was down 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Regal Beloit will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.86%.

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

