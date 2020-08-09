Short Interest in Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN) Drops By 6.9%

Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,120,000 shares, a decrease of 6.9% from the June 30th total of 3,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 692,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days. Currently, 6.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on XLRN. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $72.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.69.

In related news, CEO Habib J. Dable sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.41, for a total value of $4,820,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 139,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,432,226.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Corp /De/ Celgene acquired 108,108 shares of Acceleron Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $92.50 per share, with a total value of $9,999,990.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 682,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,367,000 after purchasing an additional 43,011 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,476,926 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $132,731,000 after purchasing an additional 14,910 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,137,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 1,760.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 131,891 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,853,000 after purchasing an additional 124,803 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 5.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,574,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ XLRN opened at $106.55 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $101.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.77. The company has a current ratio of 15.15, a quick ratio of 15.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of -41.14 and a beta of 0.75. Acceleron Pharma has a 1 year low of $37.60 and a 1 year high of $110.75.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $4.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 million. Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 182.31% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. Acceleron Pharma’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.74) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Acceleron Pharma will post -3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acceleron Pharma Company Profile

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia and myelofibrosis.

