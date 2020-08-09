Shockwave Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SWAV) CEO Douglas Evan Godshall Sells 19,357 Shares

Shockwave Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SWAV) CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 19,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $968,043.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 109,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,451,190.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWAV opened at $51.36 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.38. The company has a current ratio of 10.53, a quick ratio of 9.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Shockwave Medical Inc has a fifty-two week low of $22.01 and a fifty-two week high of $51.43.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $15.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.17 million. Shockwave Medical had a negative net margin of 112.25% and a negative return on equity of 38.18%. The business’s revenue was up 109.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.37) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Shockwave Medical Inc will post -2.3 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Shockwave Medical by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 8,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical by 94.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical by 128.6% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Shockwave Medical during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SWAV shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Shockwave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shockwave Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Shockwave Medical from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Shockwave Medical from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.75.

About Shockwave Medical

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

