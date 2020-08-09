Shawcor (OTCMKTS:SAWLF) Upgraded at Royal Bank of Canada

Shawcor (OTCMKTS:SAWLF) was upgraded by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SAWLF. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Shawcor from $2.50 to $2.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Shawcor from $2.60 to $2.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SAWLF opened at $1.97 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.49. Shawcor has a 1-year low of $0.44 and a 1-year high of $14.06.

Shawcor Ltd., an energy services company, provides products and services for the pipeline, pipe services, petrochemical, and industrial segments of the energy industry in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Pipe Services, and Petrochemical and Industrial.

