Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Scientific Games in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scientific Games from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $25.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $15.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Shares of SGMS opened at $20.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 2.52. Scientific Games has a twelve month low of $3.76 and a twelve month high of $31.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.08.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported ($1.79) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $539.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.99 million. Scientific Games had a negative net margin of 13.11% and a negative return on equity of 0.53%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Scientific Games will post -3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Scientific Games by 747.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,040,860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681,942 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 985,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,380,000 after acquiring an additional 205,566 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 758,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,306,000 after acquiring an additional 215,956 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 498,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,836,000 after acquiring an additional 74,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 284.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 469,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,514,000 after acquiring an additional 347,322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.58% of the company’s stock.

Scientific Games Company Profile

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, and digital gaming industries worldwide. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

