SBA Communications Co. Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $2.35 Per Share (NASDAQ:SBAC)

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) – KeyCorp decreased their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SBA Communications in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 4th. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now anticipates that the technology company will earn $2.35 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.40. KeyCorp has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for SBA Communications’ Q3 2021 earnings at $2.42 EPS.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($1.82). The firm had revenue of $507.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.60 million. SBA Communications had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 EPS.

SBAC has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $298.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective (up previously from $290.00) on shares of SBA Communications in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. SBA Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $316.75.

NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $306.48 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.64 billion, a PE ratio of 34.87 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $300.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $286.04. SBA Communications has a fifty-two week low of $205.20 and a fifty-two week high of $323.02.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 157.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in SBA Communications by 725.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 99 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in SBA Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in SBA Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in SBA Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 65,009 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.02, for a total transaction of $19,373,982.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,814,312.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brendan Thomas Cavanagh sold 67,223 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.16, for a total value of $21,387,669.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 116,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,946,011.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 213,413 shares of company stock valued at $65,957,183 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is presently 21.91%.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

