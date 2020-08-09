Salon Media Group (OTCMKTS:SLNM) versus Travelzoo (OTCMKTS:TZOO) Head-To-Head Contrast

Salon Media Group (OTCMKTS:SLNM) and Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Salon Media Group and Travelzoo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Salon Media Group N/A N/A N/A Travelzoo -16.47% -76.53% -11.53%

Salon Media Group has a beta of -0.2, meaning that its stock price is 120% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Travelzoo has a beta of 1.81, meaning that its stock price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Salon Media Group and Travelzoo’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Salon Media Group N/A N/A -$2.67 million N/A N/A Travelzoo $111.41 million 0.64 $4.16 million $0.34 18.50

Travelzoo has higher revenue and earnings than Salon Media Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Salon Media Group and Travelzoo, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Salon Media Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Travelzoo 0 0 1 0 3.00

Travelzoo has a consensus price target of $7.50, suggesting a potential upside of 19.24%. Given Travelzoo’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Travelzoo is more favorable than Salon Media Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Salon Media Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.4% of Travelzoo shares are held by institutional investors. 52.6% of Salon Media Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 55.6% of Travelzoo shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Travelzoo beats Salon Media Group on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Salon Media Group Company Profile

Salon Media Group, Inc., an Internet media company, operates an online news Website in the United States. It produces a content Website with various subject-specific sections. The company's Salon.com Website features various voices and perspectives; and covers a range of topics, including news, politics, race, religion, arts and culture, entertainment, sustainability, innovation, technology, and business. It also hosts dynamic content, such as video, slideshows, and images. Salon Media Group, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Travelzoo Company Profile

Travelzoo provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website; Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service. The company also operates the Travelzoo Network, a network of third-party Websites that list travel deals published by the company; and Local Deals and Getaway listings, which allow its members to purchase vouchers for deals from local businesses, such as spas, hotels, and restaurants. It serves airlines, hotels, cruise lines, vacations packagers, tour operators, destinations, car rental companies, travel agents, theater and performing arts groups, restaurants, spas, and activity companies. Travelzoo Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

