salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Insider Sells $1,004,650.00 in Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) insider Parker Harris sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.93, for a total transaction of $1,004,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 66,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,287,902.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Parker Harris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 28th, Parker Harris sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.94, for a total transaction of $954,700.00.

On Tuesday, July 21st, Parker Harris sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.68, for a total transaction of $958,400.00.

On Tuesday, July 14th, Parker Harris sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.15, for a total transaction of $935,750.00.

On Tuesday, June 30th, Parker Harris sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.97, for a total transaction of $929,850.00.

On Tuesday, June 16th, Parker Harris sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $900,050.00.

On Wednesday, June 3rd, Parker Harris sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.04, for a total transaction of $875,200.00.

On Tuesday, May 19th, Parker Harris sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total transaction of $875,050.00.

On Tuesday, May 12th, Parker Harris sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $900,200.00.

Shares of CRM opened at $202.64 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $181.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 248.65, a P/E/G ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.07. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.29 and a fifty-two week high of $204.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $190.88 and its 200-day moving average is $173.77.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. salesforce.com had a positive return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 0.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Cfra boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $215.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $193.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.21.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,091,351 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,737,125,000 after purchasing an additional 216,205 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 49.6% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,873,498 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,565,566,000 after buying an additional 3,606,319 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,834,351 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,559,929,000 after buying an additional 278,879 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 18.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,906,354 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,282,336,000 after buying an additional 1,364,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the first quarter worth approximately $986,207,000. Institutional investors own 81.26% of the company’s stock.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

