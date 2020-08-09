SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush downgraded shares of SAGE Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of SAGE Therapeutics from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SAGE Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim downgraded shares of SAGE Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of SAGE Therapeutics from $86.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SAGE Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.11.

NASDAQ SAGE opened at $50.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.89 and a 200 day moving average of $44.77. SAGE Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $25.01 and a 1 year high of $174.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 12.77 and a quick ratio of 12.77.

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.17) by $0.73. The company had revenue of $2.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 million. SAGE Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7,406.75% and a negative return on equity of 63.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 391.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.37) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that SAGE Therapeutics will post -9.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 79.4% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SAGE Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 404.1% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 771 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam increased its stake in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 166.7% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 2,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter.

About SAGE Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD).

