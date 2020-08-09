Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $6.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.82% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Rimini Street, Inc. provides enterprise software support services. The Company’s support services program consists of support, risk avoidance, technology support, innovation and roadmap, account management and archiving services, as well as global tax, legal and regulatory update services. It serves the education and public sector. Rimini Street, Inc. is based in Las Vegas, United States. “

Get Rimini Street alerts:

RMNI has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Rimini Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Rimini Street in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Alliance Global Partners raised their target price on shares of Rimini Street from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:RMNI opened at $5.38 on Friday. Rimini Street has a 12 month low of $2.22 and a 12 month high of $5.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.54. The firm has a market cap of $402.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.21, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.42.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.03). Rimini Street had a negative return on equity of 8.84% and a negative net margin of 4.06%. The company had revenue of $78.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.20 million. Equities analysts predict that Rimini Street will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Sebastian Grady sold 84,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total value of $451,371.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 90,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,686.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin Maddock sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.81, for a total transaction of $29,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,730.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 381,785 shares of company stock valued at $2,053,910. 61.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Rimini Street by 123.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Rimini Street in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Rimini Street in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Rimini Street in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Rimini Street by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 4,826 shares during the period. 51.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rimini Street Company Profile

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products and services for various industries. The company offers third-party support for Oracle and SAP software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.

Featured Article: Quiet Period

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rimini Street (RMNI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rimini Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rimini Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.