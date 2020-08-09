Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.12% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of peptide therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic deficiencies which result in life-threatening metabolic disorders. The Company’s product candidate principally consists of setmelanotide, a potent, first-in-class melanocortin-4 receptor or MC4R, agonist for the treatment of rare genetic disorders of obesity. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Boston, MA. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RYTM. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 17th. BidaskClub cut shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.13.

NASDAQ RYTM opened at $19.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.72 and a 200-day moving average of $18.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 15.14 and a current ratio of 15.96. The stock has a market cap of $828.55 million, a PE ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 0.86. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $12.99 and a 52-week high of $25.86.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.12. As a group, analysts predict that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rhythm Pharmaceuticals news, Director Todd Foley sold 1,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $36,813.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ra Capital Management, L.P. sold 11,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $289,778.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 330,667 shares of company stock worth $7,399,336 over the last ninety days. 9.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RYTM. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,542,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448,900 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,285,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,610,000 after acquiring an additional 155,000 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC bought a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,015,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,265,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,487,000 after acquiring an additional 107,881 shares during the last quarter. 91.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic disorders that result in life-threatening metabolic disorders. The company's lead product candidate is setmelanotide, a melanocortin-4 receptor agonist peptide, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC) and leptin receptor deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trials for treating POMC heterozygous deficiency obesity and POMC epigenetic disorders.

