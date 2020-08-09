Reviewing LF Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:LFAC) and New Frontier Health (NASDAQ:NFH)

LF Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:LFAC) and New Frontier Health (NYSE:NFH) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for LF Capital Acquisition and New Frontier Health, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LF Capital Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A New Frontier Health 0 0 1 0 3.00

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares LF Capital Acquisition and New Frontier Health’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LF Capital Acquisition N/A N/A $1.77 million N/A N/A New Frontier Health $354.40 million 0.64 -$62.13 million N/A N/A

LF Capital Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than New Frontier Health.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

71.8% of LF Capital Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.7% of LF Capital Acquisition shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares LF Capital Acquisition and New Frontier Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LF Capital Acquisition N/A 26.66% 0.82% New Frontier Health N/A -14.90% -7.55%

Risk & Volatility

LF Capital Acquisition has a beta of 0.04, indicating that its stock price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, New Frontier Health has a beta of 0.18, indicating that its stock price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

LF Capital Acquisition beats New Frontier Health on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

LF Capital Acquisition Company Profile

LF Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on identifying and evaluating opportunities for the acquisition of assets or business with a view to completing a qualifying transaction. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.

New Frontier Health Company Profile

New Frontier Health Corporation operates as an investment group that invests in, builds, and operates diversified businesses in China. It holds interest in various industries, including healthcare, internet, artificial intelligence, big data, education, and financial services. The company was formerly known as New Frontier Corporation and changed its name to New Frontier Health Corporation in December 2019. New Frontier Health Corporation was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

