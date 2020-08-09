Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) Downgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

RTRX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Retrophin in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Retrophin in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Retrophin from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, July 13th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Retrophin in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Retrophin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.25.

Shares of RTRX stock opened at $19.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $984.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 5.88, a current ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Retrophin has a fifty-two week low of $8.98 and a fifty-two week high of $21.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.43.

Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58). Retrophin had a negative net margin of 49.13% and a negative return on equity of 36.38%. The firm had revenue of $48.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.50 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Retrophin will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Retrophin news, Director Steve Aselage sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 238,732 shares in the company, valued at $4,774,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,734 shares of company stock valued at $365,877. Insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTRX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Retrophin by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 186,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 6,208 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Retrophin by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 31,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Retrophin by 103.1% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Retrophin during the first quarter worth about $6,280,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Retrophin during the first quarter worth about $310,000.

Retrophin Company Profile

Retrophin, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, acquisition, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in well-opacifying gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of cystinuria.

