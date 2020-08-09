ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Insider Sells $300,090.00 in Stock

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) insider Rajwant Sodhi sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.06, for a total transaction of $300,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Rajwant Sodhi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 1st, Rajwant Sodhi sold 1,500 shares of ResMed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $284,235.00.

RMD opened at $175.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.72, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.51. ResMed Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.85 and a 1-year high of $208.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $770.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.01 million. ResMed had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 89.2% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 630 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 6.6% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,650 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 0.9% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,784 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,799,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 14.9% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,365 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,406,000 after acquiring an additional 4,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 6.2% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 48,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of ResMed from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a report on Thursday. Bank of America cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of ResMed from $200.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. ResMed has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.67.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

