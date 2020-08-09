Research Analysts Set Expectations for Tenet Healthcare Corp’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:THC)

Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Tenet Healthcare in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.11) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.11. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tenet Healthcare’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.15 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.58 EPS.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Tenet Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. UBS Group dropped their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.67.

Shares of NYSE:THC opened at $29.36 on Friday. Tenet Healthcare has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $39.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 2.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.33 and its 200 day moving average is $23.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.85.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $1.97. Tenet Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 82.35% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 256.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. 99.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Featured Story: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.