Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Louisiana-Pacific Co.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:LPX)

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) – Stock analysts at Seaport Global Securities lifted their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 4th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Weintraub now forecasts that the building manufacturing company will post earnings per share of $1.10 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.50. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Louisiana-Pacific’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.50 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.65 EPS.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.25. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The company had revenue of $548.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. Louisiana-Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LPX. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Louisiana-Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.57.

Shares of LPX opened at $30.28 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.54 and its 200 day moving average is $24.83. Louisiana-Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $12.97 and a fifty-two week high of $34.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 34.28 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 156.76%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LPX. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 27.4% in the first quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 142,300 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 30,645 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the first quarter worth about $59,421,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the second quarter worth about $4,855,000. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 24.5% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 100,031 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after buying an additional 19,692 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 11.1% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 193,545 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $3,325,000 after buying an additional 19,355 shares during the period. 93.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It also markets and sells products for use in light industrial and commercial construction applications. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

