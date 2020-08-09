Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:MAA)

Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial increased their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 5th. Capital One Financial analyst N. Malkin now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.52 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.44. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.60 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.32 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.69 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.54 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.73 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.94 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.00.

Shares of MAA opened at $116.50 on Friday. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $148.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $114.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.63 and a beta of 0.67.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.87). The business had revenue of $413.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.40 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 20.38% and a return on equity of 5.57%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAA. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 978,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,896,000 after buying an additional 358,591 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,333,000. APG Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,565,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $367,302,000 after buying an additional 253,000 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 83.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 452,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,854,000 after buying an additional 206,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 689,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,452,000 after purchasing an additional 154,713 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Russell R. French sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.70, for a total value of $774,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,174,527. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 61.07%.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

