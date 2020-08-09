Repro Med Systems to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:KRMD)

Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Repro Med Systems in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 5th. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.02. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Repro Med Systems’ FY2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.33 million during the quarter. Repro Med Systems had a positive return on equity of 18.72% and a negative net margin of 0.20%.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Repro Med Systems in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of Repro Med Systems stock opened at $9.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $417.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 192.40 and a beta of 0.31. Repro Med Systems has a fifty-two week low of $3.03 and a fifty-two week high of $12.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.54 and a 200 day moving average of $8.82.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Repro Med Systems during the second quarter worth $1,764,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Repro Med Systems in the second quarter valued at $1,585,000. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new position in Repro Med Systems in the second quarter valued at $1,255,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Repro Med Systems in the second quarter valued at $1,137,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in Repro Med Systems in the second quarter valued at $1,081,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.28% of the company’s stock.

Repro Med Systems Company Profile

Repro Med Systems, Inc, doing business as RMS Medical Products, designs, manufactures, and markets portable medical devices primarily for the ambulatory infusion market in the United States and internationally. The company offers mechanical infusion product comprising the FREEDOM infusion systems that include the FREEDOM60 syringe driver, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and RMS precision flow rate tubing.

