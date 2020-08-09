Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $2.91 Per Share

Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) – Analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Reinsurance Group of America in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 5th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings of $2.91 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.84. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Reinsurance Group of America’s FY2021 earnings at $12.45 EPS.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $2.40. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 3.99%. Reinsurance Group of America’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.31 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on RGA. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $144.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $136.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Reinsurance Group of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.25.

Shares of RGA stock opened at $91.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.52 and a 200-day moving average of $102.44. Reinsurance Group of America has a one year low of $55.39 and a one year high of $169.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is 20.97%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 60.2% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 97,168 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,176,000 after purchasing an additional 36,519 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 123.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 147,417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,404,000 after purchasing an additional 81,391 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 47.4% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 35,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,781,000 after acquiring an additional 11,404 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 36.7% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 14,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 296.7% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 20,979 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 15,691 shares during the period. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

Featured Article: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.