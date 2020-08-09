Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

RRR has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Nomura Instinet dropped their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $30.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $30.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $28.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Red Rock Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.33.

NASDAQ:RRR opened at $13.45 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.26. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a current ratio of 4.86. Red Rock Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $2.76 and a fifty-two week high of $27.91.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $108.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.63 million. Red Rock Resorts had a negative return on equity of 6.79% and a negative net margin of 16.61%. The company’s revenue was down 77.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. Research analysts predict that Red Rock Resorts will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 136.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 43,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 25,063 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 149,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Jabodon PT Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the second quarter valued at about $505,000. 56.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas operations and Native American management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

