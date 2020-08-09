Raymond James Increases Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) Price Target to $125.00

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

AJG has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank upgraded Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a buy rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (up previously from $101.00) on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Arthur J Gallagher & Co presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $112.00.

Shares of NYSE:AJG opened at $105.56 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $100.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.81. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a 12-month low of $65.09 and a 12-month high of $109.46. The company has a market capitalization of $20.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.22. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.32%.

In other Arthur J Gallagher & Co news, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.97, for a total transaction of $97,970.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,719,998.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 59.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,504,000 after buying an additional 78,599 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 128,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 8.0% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 90,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,394,000 after purchasing an additional 6,738 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the first quarter valued at approximately $806,000. Finally, First American Bank acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the first quarter valued at approximately $740,000. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

