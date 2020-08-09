Raymond James & Associates Takes $6.94 Million Position in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD)

Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 295,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,941,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFFD. JBJ Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Global X US Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $16,954,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 133.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 464,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,926,000 after purchasing an additional 265,822 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 368,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,056,000 after purchasing an additional 27,367 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 315,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,903,000 after purchasing an additional 38,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 309,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,773,000 after purchasing an additional 126,878 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:PFFD opened at $24.49 on Friday. Global X US Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $23.70 and a 12 month high of $25.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.67.

