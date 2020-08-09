Raymond James & Associates Raises Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,931 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,122 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in ResMed were worth $6,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMD. Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in ResMed by 35,499.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 249,193 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $47,845,000 after acquiring an additional 248,493 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 24.7% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,926 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX acquired a new position in shares of ResMed during the second quarter worth $254,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 6.4% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,833 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Actinver Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ResMed during the 2nd quarter valued at $412,000. 67.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ResMed alerts:

In other ResMed news, insider Rajwant Sodhi sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.06, for a total value of $300,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.79, for a total value of $396,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 87,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,861,731.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,309 shares of company stock valued at $4,168,426. 1.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RMD shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of ResMed from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on ResMed from $200.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.67.

Shares of NYSE RMD opened at $175.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $193.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.29. ResMed Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.85 and a 52-week high of $208.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.72, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.51.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.36. ResMed had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 17.73%. The business had revenue of $770.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

ResMed Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

See Also: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.