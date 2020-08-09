Raymond James & Associates Purchases 28,254 Shares of Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 31.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 28,254 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Entegris were worth $7,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Entegris by 91.7% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 13,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 6,270 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Entegris by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 212,921 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,573,000 after purchasing an additional 14,996 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Entegris by 110.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 229,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,269,000 after purchasing an additional 120,456 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 76.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 9,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Entegris by 12.8% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 150,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,733,000 after purchasing an additional 17,006 shares during the period. 98.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ENTG opened at $72.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.40 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.73. The company has a current ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Entegris Inc has a 12-month low of $38.12 and a 12-month high of $74.28.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $448.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.42 million. Entegris had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Entegris Inc will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 29th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 28th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Entegris’s payout ratio is 16.58%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ENTG shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Entegris from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CL King raised their price target on shares of Entegris from $63.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, July 13th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Entegris from $63.00 to $181.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Entegris from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.14.

In other news, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 118,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.80, for a total value of $8,509,736.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 834,699 shares in the company, valued at $59,931,388.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 1,000 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total value of $58,390.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,203,638.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 204,101 shares of company stock valued at $14,362,724 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies micro contamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

