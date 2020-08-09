Raymond James & Associates Purchases 14,670 Shares of Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 18.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 94,708 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,670 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $6,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EXP. Twin Tree Management LP increased its holdings in Eagle Materials by 315.2% in the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 930 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Eagle Materials by 966.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,770 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 28.2% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,972 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 42.7% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 2,397 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Finally, Value Holdings Management CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Institutional investors own 95.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EXP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Eagle Materials from $102.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. TheStreet raised Eagle Materials from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Eagle Materials in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.20.

Shares of NYSE EXP opened at $82.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.27 and a 200-day moving average of $70.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.32. Eagle Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.83 and a 12 month high of $97.10.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.47. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The business had revenue of $428.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.01 million. On average, analysts predict that Eagle Materials, Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP James H. Graass sold 12,184 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $999,088.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,628,152. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

