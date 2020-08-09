Raymond James & Associates Increases Stake in Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 222,022 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,524 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.35% of Moelis & Co worth $6,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MC. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in Moelis & Co during the 1st quarter valued at $39,311,000. London Co. of Virginia increased its stake in Moelis & Co by 40.9% in the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,309,141 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $92,987,000 after purchasing an additional 961,128 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Moelis & Co during the first quarter worth $25,009,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Moelis & Co during the fourth quarter valued at $18,105,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Moelis & Co in the first quarter worth about $8,379,000. 81.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Navid Mahmoodzadegan sold 72,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.47, for a total value of $2,430,993.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey Raich sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $620,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 103,778 shares of company stock valued at $3,385,125. Insiders own 17.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MC opened at $31.08 on Friday. Moelis & Co has a 12-month low of $22.11 and a 12-month high of $41.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The asset manager reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. Moelis & Co had a return on equity of 27.71% and a net margin of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $159.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Moelis & Co will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. Moelis & Co’s payout ratio is 52.04%.

Several research firms have issued reports on MC. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Moelis & Co in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Moelis & Co from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Moelis & Co from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Moelis & Co from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Moelis & Co from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

Moelis & Company, an investment bank, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets advisory, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs.

