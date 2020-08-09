Raymond James & Associates Grows Holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 362.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 135,314 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,053 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $6,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cypress Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,911,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 78.4% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 8,329 shares during the period. Northside Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 151.5% during the 1st quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 51,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 31,010 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN raised its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 11,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 3,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 200.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 31,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 20,955 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

Vanguard Energy ETF stock opened at $49.91 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.50. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $30.03 and a 12 month high of $84.62.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.