Raymond James & Associates Buys 5,030 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) by 8.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 62,709 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,030 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $6,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MGC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,081,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,038,000. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,875,000. Black Diamond Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 250.2% during the 1st quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 103,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,404,000 after acquiring an additional 73,884 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 170.3% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 110,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,020,000 after acquiring an additional 69,423 shares in the last quarter.

MGC stock opened at $118.68 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $111.91 and its 200-day moving average is $106.13. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $77.64 and a 1 year high of $118.76.

