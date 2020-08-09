Raymond James & Associates Boosts Holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV) by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 143,111 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,428 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF were worth $6,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 7,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 4,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 4,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares in the last quarter.

Get ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF alerts:

Shares of SMDV opened at $49.91 on Friday. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.23 and a fifty-two week high of $58.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.73.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.