Ray M. Robinson Sells 5,000 Shares of Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Stock

Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Director Ray M. Robinson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total transaction of $255,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,264,690.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of AAN opened at $54.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.72. Aaron’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.01 and a 12 month high of $78.65.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.07 million. Aaron’s had a positive return on equity of 16.23% and a negative net margin of 6.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Aaron’s, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAN. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Aaron’s in the second quarter worth $58,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 107.9% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Aaron’s during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 220.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aaron’s in the second quarter worth about $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AAN. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aaron’s in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of Aaron’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Aaron’s in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Aaron’s from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aaron’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.70.

About Aaron’s

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company also engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

