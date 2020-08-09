Ray M. Robinson Sells 5,000 Shares of Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Stock

Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Director Ray M. Robinson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total transaction of $255,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,264,690.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of AAN opened at $54.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.72. Aaron’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.01 and a 12 month high of $78.65.
Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.07 million. Aaron’s had a positive return on equity of 16.23% and a negative net margin of 6.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Aaron’s, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages recently commented on AAN. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aaron’s in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of Aaron’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Aaron’s in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Aaron’s from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aaron’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.70.
About Aaron’s
Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company also engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.
