Ralph Lauren Corp Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.35 Per Share (NYSE:RL)

Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) – Piper Sandler decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now anticipates that the textile maker will earn $0.35 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.74. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ralph Lauren’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.20 EPS.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The textile maker reported ($1.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.53) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $487.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.98 million. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 2.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 65.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen cut shares of Ralph Lauren from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $88.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.24.

RL stock opened at $65.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.59. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.74. Ralph Lauren has a 52 week low of $59.82 and a 52 week high of $128.29.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Ralph Lauren by 2,044.0% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 536 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ralph Lauren during the second quarter worth $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Ralph Lauren by 49.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 673 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 821.3% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,170 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rampart Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 148.9% during the second quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. 65.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

